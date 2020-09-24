Photo Release

September 24, 2020 Koko backs judiciary’s budget: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses his full support for the proposed 2021 budget of the judiciary and is open to further increase if necessary. Pimentel, during the Committee on Finance’s virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the judiciary, Thursday, September 24, 2020, also shared to Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta the feedbacks he got from fellow lawyers about the delays in adjudication, decision of pending cases and those in the appeal stage. “We are here to help you. I hope you don’t mind the feedback I gave so that we can also raise the concerns of those actually living through the rules of court and the justice system,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)