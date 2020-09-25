Photo Release

September 25, 2020 On Teacher's Poll Duties: Sen. Sonny Angara on Friday, September 25, 2020, asks Education Secretary Leonor Briones if there will be enough teachers who will perform their tasks in the 2022 national and local elections. Angara, during the budget hearing of the Department of Education, noted that there will be longer hours during the election day two years from now as projected by the Commission on elections and teachers will be required to work on shifting scheme. Briones assured the panel that teachers, numbering about 900,000, would do their poll duties as in the past elections. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)