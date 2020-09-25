Photo Release

September 25, 2020 The DEPED Budget: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over Friday, September 25, 2020, the Committee on Finance Subcommittee D virtual hearing on the proposed P568.13 billion budget for 2021 of the Department of Education (DepEd) and its attached agencies amounting to P568.13 billion. According to DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones, the budget being presented is part of the effort to prepare the department for transition into the future or the so called new normal. “While technology and artificial intelligence have drastically changed the way we live, we must never abandon culture, sports and art. These remind us that we are humans,” Briones said. (credit)