Photo Release

September 25, 2020 On Teaching Supplies Allowance Bill: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. tells Education Secretary Leonor Briones that the Senate is inclined to pursue the enactment of the proposed bill increasing to P5,000 the current P3,500 supplies allowance of public school teachers despite the uncertainty of its funding source. “I think the teachers will understand that in this time of pandemic, the government may not prioritize this; but maybe next year it will be. That’s why we will study this carefully, we will balance everything. We’ll make sure that we will also protect the interest of teachers,” said Revilla during Friday’s hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd), September 25, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)