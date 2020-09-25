Photo Release

September 25, 2020 Villar on School Furniture: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during Friday’s virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd), September 25, 2020, asks the agency’s compliance with the procurement law regarding purchases of school furniture sets. Villar said the DepEd was allocated P4.8 billion for the purchase of 38,917 school furniture sets and, as mandated, 20 percent of which should be made of bamboo. DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones informed the panel that the department is now purchasing modular tables with two chairs to accommodate left-handed students and those using tablets or computers. She also said the department is trying to comply with the 20 percent bamboo requirement. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)