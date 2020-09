Photo Release

September 25, 2020 Marcos on Hiring of Teachers: Sen. Imee Marcos asks Education officials to explain why the department would continue to hire more teachers next year when the country is into a blended learning education. “If we are into broadcast and online, we don’t have to maintain the classroom teacher/student ratio,” Marcos said during deliberations of the proposed P568.13 billion 2021 budget of DepEd Friday, September 25, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)