Photo Release

September 25, 2020 More Feeding Program Beneficiaries: Sen. Grace Poe expresses her appreciation for the Department of Education's (DepEd) move to increase the number of its school feeding program beneficiaries for this school year. Poe, during Friday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance Subcommittee D on the proposed 2021 DepEd budget Friday, September 25, 2020, was informed that even if the number of feeding days had been shortened following the deferment of school opening to October, the budget for the feeding program is the same because DepEd would be accommodating secondary beneficiaries. “We have around three million beneficiaries because we will be accommodating all kinder and secondary student beneficiaries such as those stunted, at risk of dropping out of school, and those belonging to the IP communities,” said Maria Corazon Dumlao, DepEd Health Division chief. (screen grab/Senate PRIB)