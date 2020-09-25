Photo Release

September 25, 2020 On DEPED'S Last Mile School Program: Sen. Nancy Binay inquires into the status of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Last Mile Schools Program as its original P6.5 billion budget had been reduced to P1.5 billion and realigned to the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. During Friday’s virtual hearing on DepEd’s proposed 2021 budget, September 25, 2020, Binay was told that the three-year implementation will have to be readjusted in order to meet the target of providing 7,000 classrooms to schools located in geographically isolated and conflict-affected areas. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)