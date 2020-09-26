Photo Release

September 26, 2020 Hontiveros on electronic devices: Sen Risa Hontiveros asks education officials to give her a report on the number of electronic devices that were distributed to public schools in a municipality or town. “I learned that 93 percent of public schools have received devices from the Department of Education (DepEd). Is this adequate for the needs of each school?” Hontiveros asked during the proposed budget deliberations of DepEd Friday, September 25, 2020 for next year. Hontiveros was told that the devices were insufficient to fill the needs of the teachers since providing one laptop per teacher would cost the department P27 billion. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)