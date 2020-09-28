Photo Release

September 28, 2020 Helping the cooperatives: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri on Monday, September 28, 2020, assures the Cooperatives Development Authority (CDA) that he will work with the chairman of the Committee on Finance to give the agency additional budget to fund its projects and programs to assist small cooperatives in the country. “P600 million for a regulatory agency I think is not enough to really make an impact in helping the people help themselves. These are self-help organizations. These are the guys that don’t really ask much from government and yet we don’t really give them much either, so I hope we could help them,” Zubiri said during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Trade and Industry and its attached agencies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)