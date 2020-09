Photo Release

September 28, 2020 Tolentino supports Mega Cebu Development Authority: Sen. Francis Tolentino says he fully support Senate Bill No. 1037 otherwise known as the Mega Cebu Development Authority Act during a virtual public hearing Monday, September 28, 2020. Tolentino said Cebu can draw from the experiences of the Metro Manila Development Authority and other similar models in the operation of the proposed Mega Cebu Development Authority. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)