September 28, 2020 Recto on SMSEs computerization: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto asks Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez if he is willing to support the reduction in the income taxes of the Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMSEs) for the next three years so they can start to computerize. “I will recommend on the floor at the appropriate time that we will allow a reduction in SMSEs' income taxes if they would use that money to invest in computerization,” Recto said during the proposed P22.404 billion 2021 budget deliberations of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and its attached agencies Monday, September 28, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)