Photo Release

September 28, 2020 Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chaiperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, accepts amendments to Senate Bill No. 1396 or the proposed Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act from Sen. Francis Pangilinan. There being no other amendment, SBN 1396 was approved on second reading Monday, September 28, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)