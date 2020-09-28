Photo Release

September 28, 2020 PH now has capacity to produce PPEs, surgical face masks: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Monday, September 28, 2020, receives assurance from Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez that local manufacturers can already produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical face masks to combat the coronavirus disease. Lopez, in a virtual hearing conducted by the Senate Finance Subcommittee A, told Pangilinan that local manufacturers, which now produce three million PPEs and six million medical face masks a month, have already been given a certification by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “We can sustainably supply the needs of the government and we’ve coordinated with DBM (Department of Budget and Management) and DOH (Department of Health) so they’re now aware of these certified suppliers,” Lopez said. Pangilinan criticized reports on the government’s decision to procure imported PPEs over those locally-made ones. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)