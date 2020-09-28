Photo Release

September 28, 2020 Ensuring PH’s financial industry resiliency vs Covid-19 pandemic: Sen. Grace Poe delivers her sponsorship speech on Committee Report No. 116 containing Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1848 or the proposed “Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act.” The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) estimates that the proposed measure can possibly free up P1.19 trillion worth of loans from the sale of non-performing assets to management companies called FIST corporations, serving around half a million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and saving 3.5 million jobs. An improved version of the Special Purpose Vehicle Act of 2002, the measure’s main objective is to keep the banking sector above water amid the crisis brought by the coronavirus pandemic, said Poe. “Before the banks can help the MSMEs, we must help the banks first,” Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, said Monday, September 28, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)