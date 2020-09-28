Photo Release

September 28, 2020 Defending CREATE: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, defends Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1357 or the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE), during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, September 28, 2020. Previously known as the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act or CITIRA, the bill seeks an outright five percent cut in the corporate income tax (CIT) rate and tailor-fitted incentives for investors. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)