Photo Release

September 29, 2020 DDB budget hearing: Sen. Panfilo Lacson (right) confers with Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Undersecretary Benjamin Reyes and Undersecretary Jose Marlowe Pedrogosa before the start of the agency’s proposed P344.5 million budget for next year Tuesday, September 29, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)