Photo Release

September 29, 2020 Budget proposals of PDEA and DBB: Sen. Panfilo Lacson presides over Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the Committee on Finance Subcommittee C hybrid hearing on the proposed P344.5 million budget of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DBB) and the P2.75 billion of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for 2021. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)