Photo Release

September 29, 2020 Go supports budget proposals of PDEA and DDB: Sen. Bong Go, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Finance Subcommittee C Tuesday, September 29, 2020, manifests his support to the proposed budgets of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB). Go called on PDEA to ensure that all drug related issues in the country are being addressed accordingly. “We have to be relentless and intensify our campaign against illegal drugs. You must stop organizations and syndicates involved in illegal drug operations,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)