Photo Release

September 29, 2020 Higher budget for DDB, PDEA: Sen. Imee Marcos endorses an augmentation in the 2021 budget of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), which suffered an over 52 percent cut, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that remains understaffed and has no funding for its enforcement duties. Marcos’ call, made during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Senate Finance Subcommittee C, September 29, 2020, was seconded by the presiding chairman, Sen. Panfilo Lacson. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)