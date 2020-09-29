Photo Release

September 29, 2020 Address needs of women, children during pandemic: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over an inquiry looking into the specific needs of women and children during the pandemic. “What policies are currently in place to address the needs of women and children under a pandemic? What policies should be in place to address the needs of women and children under a pandemic? Women and children, especially girl children, had largely remained invisible during the pandemic. It’s time to put women and children front and center,” Hontiveros said Tuesday, September 29, 2020 (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)