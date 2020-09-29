Photo Release

September 29, 2020 On Lianhua Qingwen drug: Sen. Koko Pimentel asks the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to explain why the Lianhua Qingwen tablet, a Chinese herbal medicine used in the treatment of pneumonia in Covid-19 patients, has been regulated in the Philippines during the agency’s proposed P344.5 million budget for next year Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Pimentel was told that the drug contains a regulated substance under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and under the United Nations (UN) Convention. According to the DDB, the drug has to be prescribed by a doctor with an S2 prescription. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)