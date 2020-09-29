Photo Release

September 29, 2020 Bridging solution for remote learning: Sen. Nancy Binay was told during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing on the 2021 budget of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), September 29, 2020 that efforts are now underway to provide support to the Department of Education’s (DepEd) distance learning classes. This includes the setting up of community-based cellular network in at least 10 very remote places all over the country, data casting utilizing the existing infrastructure of PTV-4 and its stations and development of computerized learning modules. Funding requirements for the rural connectivity is already included in the DOST’s 2021 budget while an additional P15 million is being sought to implement the data casting project. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)