Photo Release

September 29, 2020 On suspension of permits/licenses requirements during emergencies: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, September 29, 2020, on Senate Bill No. 1844 authorizing the President to expedite the processing and issuance of national and local permits, licenses and certifications, asks Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) officials what requirements have to be suspended in securing business permits and licenses in times of national emergencies. ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica said securing permits and licenses issued by local government units (LGUs) should be standardized to remove excess requirements, and that the LGUs should be automated so that they can be connected to central business portal. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)