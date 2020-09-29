Photo Release

September 29, 2020 Rainfall outlook: Sen. Sonny Angara, during the Committee on Finance Subcommittee J hybrid hearing Tuesday, September 29, 2020, on the proposed budget of the Department of Science and Technology and its attached agencies asks Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) officials about its rainfall outlook for the remaining months, citing news reports that the Angat dam is currently below the minimum operating level. DOST Undersecretary for scientific and technical services Renato Solidum told Angara that they expect an increase in the trend of water levels in dams during the last quarter of 2020 due to the La Niña weather phenomenon. “PAGASA has mentioned that because of La Niña, there will be more rain. But we have to closely monitor how Angat would behave," Solidum said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)