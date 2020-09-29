Photo Release

September 29, 2020 On films and art forms: Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over the proposed 2021 budget deliberation of the Film Development Council of the Philippines Tuesday, September 29, 2020. “For most part of the year, the entire world has been consumed with matters that have to do with the pandemic. But while these concerns are everyday, we turn to film and other art forms in seeking solace and relief. Many of us may not realize it but it is in the midst of a pandemic that we find the important role art plays in our lives. There is no doubt that the books of fiction we read and the films we watch impact us in ways that alter how we see ourselves and how we understand the world,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)