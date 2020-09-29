Photo Release

September 29, 2020 No additional powers to President Duterte under SB 1844: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during the virtual hearing Tuesday, September 29, 2020 on Senate Bill No. 1844, which seeks to authorize the President to expedite the processing and issuance of national and local permits and licenses, underscores the fact that the measure does not grant the Chief Executive any new additional powers but a mere reiteration and recognition of his power as President. “In effect, we are granting special powers to the President here and there will be a limit or a period of time that this will be in effect, until September of next year due to the pandemic,” Recto said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)