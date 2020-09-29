Photo Release

September 29, 2020 CREATE bill floor deliberations: Sen. Sonny Angara, Senate Finance Committee chairman, interpellates Ways and Means Committee chairperson Sen. Pia Cayetano during Tuesday’s plenary session, September 29, 2020 on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1357 or the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, an economic stimulus measure for pandemic-hit firms as it will slash the corporate income tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)