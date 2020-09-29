Photo Release

September 29, 2020 Poe sponsors 11 franchise bills: Committee on Public Services chairperson Sen. Grace Poe sponsors 11 franchise bills during the hybrid plenary session of the Senate Tuesday, September 29, 2020, The franchise measures include three telecommunications, five broadcast, one power, one race track and one airport. “I thank my colleagues for their preliminary support for these measures, for signing the committee report in a very timely manner. I hope that we can deliberate these with the public need in mind, thank you,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)