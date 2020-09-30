Photo Release

September 30, 2020 Alagaan ang mga Pinoy talent: Senator Sonny Angara said it is about time the government focuses on keeping Filipino talent here in the country instead of constantly losing them to overseas headhunters. As chairman of the Committee on Finance, Angara suggested to the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and the state universities and colleges (SUC) to put more focus into helping industries produce more jobs in the country rather than losing the best and brightest to jobs overseas after they graduate. “In this direction of futures thinking, we could add as a metric of performance of the SUCs—how we are helping the Filipino producers and manufacturers by producing jobs that are local rather than just producing good graduates who eventually work overseas because we don’t have industries present in our country,” Angara said.