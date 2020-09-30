Photo Release

September 30, 2020 Zubiri Sponsors SBN 1855: Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri sponsors Senate Bill No. 1855 which seeks to authorize the creation of a mandatory position for cooperative development officers in provinces, cities, and municipalities. “According to the 2018 Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) master list, there are 28,784 registered cooperatives across the country. That is already an astounding number but if we further strengthen government support for the coops that number could grow to unprecedented levels. And if we will be able to harmonize the sustainability goals of our coops, we would be able to see great progress and development across all our regions, all our industries and all class sectors,” Zubiri said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 30, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)