Photo Release

September 30, 2020 Cooperatives as a Robust People’s Movement: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 30, 2020, says Senate Bill No. 1855, or “An Act Making the Position of a Cooperatives Development Officer Mandatory in the Municipal, City and Provincial Levels,” intends to extend the Cooperatives Development Authority’s reach through a partnership with local governments in developing the cooperative sector as a robust people's movement against poverty and as a social solidarity economic enterprise in aid of national development. “We are hopeful that a designated cooperative development officer will be of significant help in organizing, strengthening and building resilient local cooperatives,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)