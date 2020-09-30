Photo Release

September 30, 2020 Strengthening the Link Between COOPs and LGUs: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., in co-sponsoring Senate Bill No. 1855 which seeks to make the position of a cooperatives development officer mandatory in local government units (LGUs), underscores the need to strengthen the link between cooperatives and LGUs to promote the viability and growth of cooperatives as instruments for social justice and economic development. “During these troubled times, when many people have lost their jobs and many businesses have shut down, we need the collaborative efforts of all sectors to invigorate anew our economy. Undoubtedly, this is the perfect time to intensify our support for the cooperatives in our country,” Revilla said during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 30, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)