Photo Release

September 30, 2020 Gordon Narrates Power of Cooperativism: Sen. Richard Gordon, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 30, 2020, narrates the “power of cooperativism” in the country and what it has done to the people. “I firmly believe in the power of cooperativism in the country. It shows what they call in my slogan ‘self help, self reliance’ cooperation,” Gordon said, adding that he grew up in the environment of cooperatives in Subic, Zambales, remembering his father had helped form the Olongapo-Subic-Castillejos Transport Cooperative to become one of the biggest transport cooperatives in the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)