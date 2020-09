Photo Release

September 30, 2020 Poe Defends Bulacan Airport Franchise: Sen. Grace Poe answers queries from colleagues as she defends House Bill No. (HBN) 7507 which seeks to grant San Miguel Aerocity Inc. a franchise to construct, develop, establish, operate and maintain a domestic and international airport in Bulacan during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 30, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)