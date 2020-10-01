Photo Release

October 1, 2020 Go Supports DILG 2021 Budget: Sen. Bong Go, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance Subcommittee A, October 1, 2020, expresses full support for the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and its attached agencies. According to Go, the DILG has been one of the most important lifelines of the government during the Covid-19 pandemic -- from enforcing community quarantine, contact tracing, to ensuring that local government units have the capacity to combat, cope and recover from the health crisis. He also urged the DILG to continue its campaign against corruption and its operation against illegal drugs and criminality. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)