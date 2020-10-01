Photo Release

October 1, 2020 ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Provision: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights on several bills increasing the age for determining statutory rape and raising the age of sexual consent, proposes a “Romeo and Juliet” provision which allows a romantic relationship of similarly aged children or children with a two to four age-gap. Zubiri said his proposal targets only adults aged 21 years and above who are preying on helpless teenagers. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)