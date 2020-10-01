Photo Release

October 1, 2020 Protecting Children from Gender-based Violence: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says the country must do more to protect children from gender-based violence during Thursday’s virtual hearing, October 1, 2020, conducted by the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights on the bill raising the age of statutory consent. Hontiveros said more effective measures are needed to stop the rising cases of gender-based violence against children, noting that one in five Filipino minors aged 13 years old to below 18 years old had reportedly experienced some form of sexual violence. “During this pandemic, our children, especially young girls, are at greater risk from gender-based violence,” she said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)