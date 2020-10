Photo Release

October 1, 2020 2021 DOLE Budget Presentation: Sen. Joel Villanueva presides over Thursday’s Finance Subcommittee J hybrid hearing, October 1, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment and its attached agencies. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, who physically attended the hearing, said the agency’s proposed 2021 budget is pegged at 27.5 billion, a 53.7 percent increase from this year’s budget of 17.9 billion. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)