Photo Release

October 1, 2020 Budget for Vaccine Storage: Sen. Francis Tolentino asks Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Año if the agency has allocated funds for the purchase of freezers to be used as storage for covid-19 vaccines in their proposed budget for next year. According to Tolentino, President Rodrigo Duterte already gave a directive allowing police stations to be used as vaccine hubs once vaccines become available next year. “If you will be the vaccine hubs nationwide, with the help of DOH (Department of Health), you should have a budget for freezers where you can store the vaccines,” Tolentino said during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Thursday, October 1, 2020. Año told Tolentino the DILG has not allocated funds for the purchase of freezers but given the chance, they will prepare for it. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)