Photo Release

October 1, 2020 Scholarship Budget for Repatriated OFWs’ Dependents: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Thursday’s hearing of the Finance Subcommittee J, October 1, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment, inquires about the agency’s budget for the scholarship of dependents of repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Labor officials told the panel that the agency has allotted P1 billion for 30,000 scholars of 239,000 repatriated OFWs. Officials also told senators that only one dependent of each OFW will be granted scholarship. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)