Photo Release

October 1, 2020 Support Local Rice Farmers: Sen. Cynthia Villar enjoins the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to use its P1.8 billion annual rice budget to purchase rice from local farmers until such time when they become as competitive as their counterparts from Thailand and Vietnam. “I think it is just fair to ask the DILG, since it’s the money of the government, to buy rice from our local farmers through the National Food Authority (NFA) to help them. Can I get this commitment from Interior and Local Government Sec. Año?” Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, asked during the virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the DILG and its attached agencies Thursday, October 1, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)