Photo Release

October 1, 2020 Internet Transactions Act hearing: Sen. Win Gatchalian defends the inclusion of a provision in the Senate Bill No. 1591, or the proposed “Internet Transactions Act,” on the liability of the online eCommerce platforms and online merchants in failing to protect consumer interest. “The rationale there is to make the platform responsible to the goods being sold outside of the country. A lot of these goods are beyond reach of our ordinary consumers and they have no recourse if they have bought toxicants, illegal items, and defective items. So just to put more responsibility and to come up with more protection for our consumers by the platform itself, we proposed that provision, the joint and solidary liability,” Gatchalian, author of SBN 1591, said during Thursday’s virtual hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, October 1, 2020. The photo shows Gatchalian participating in the hearing via videoconference from his Senate office. Photo by Mark Lester Cayabyab/ OS WIN GATCHALIAN