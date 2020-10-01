Photo Release

October 1, 2020 Focus on Contact Tracing: Senator Nancy Binay urges the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to give more focus on its contact tracing efforts to effectively stop the further spread of the COVID-19 virus. Binay made the appeal following the move of the Department of Tourism (DOT) to reopen Boracay island to tourists. “We are opening Boracay to tourists, are we prepared to contact trace everybody or do we have a system in place in case some tourists in the island tested positive of COVID-19?” Binay asked DILG Sec. Eduardo Año during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance on the proposed 2021 budget of the agency Thursday, October 1, 2020. Año admitted there will be challenges but said the agency has enough safeguards and means to conduct contact tracing. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)