Photo Release

October 1, 2020 On eCommerce: Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III presides over the virtual hearing of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship Thursday, October 1, 2020, on measures seeking to protect merchants and consumers against fraudulent practices in internet transactions. Senate Bill No. 1591, filed by Senators Win Gatchalian and Nancy Binay, and SBN 1808, authored by Sen. Imee Marcos, noted the rise of e-commerce, especially during the pandemic, which consequently increased complaints of fraudulent transactions. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)