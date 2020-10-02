Photo Release

October 2, 2020 Budget Hearing: The Senate Committee on Finance Subcommittee K chaired by Sen. Grace Poe takes up the proposed 2021 budgets of the Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority (ZCSEZA), Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), Movie and Television Review and Classification Board Optical Media Board (MTRCB), Department of Transportation (DoTR) and its attached agencies Friday, October 2, 2020. Poe asked ZCSEZA Chairman and Administrator Raul Regondola the reason behind the decrease in their employment from 1,467 in 2018 to 998 in 2020. Regondola told Poe that the decline was due to the pull out of a company involved in the manufacture and export of wigs but was not able to provide the reason why the company left. “I think part of the ecozone's responsibility is to figure out if there are locators who left. Because we want to make it a thriving ecozone we have to ask ourselves where are we lacking and what can we do to improve them,” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)