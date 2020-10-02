Photo Release

October 2, 2020 Marcos on ZCSEZA: Sen. Imee Marcos asks Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority (ZCSEZA) administrator Raul Regondola to explain the Commission on Audit’s (COA) claim that it cannot audit ZCSEZA. “COA issued a disclaimer that it cannot audit you because you failed to submit documents,” Marcos said Friday, October 2, 2020, during the virtual deliberations of the proposed 2021 budget for (ZCSEZA). According to Regondola, a computer bog had delayed the submission of the requested documents. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)