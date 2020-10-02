Photo Release

October 2, 2020 On Foreign Investors: Sen. Nancy Binay asks Sec. Raul L. Lambino, administrator and chief executive officer of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) during the virtual deliberations of the proposed 2021 budget of the agency, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, why foreign investors who pulled out of China prefer to set up shop in other neighboring Asian countries instead of the Philippines. Lambino attributed to inadequate infrastructure, high costs of utilities and labor the decrease in the number of investors in the country. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)