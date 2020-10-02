Photo Release

October 2, 2020 What the OMB is Doing in the Obsolescence of CDs and DVDs: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during Friday’s hearing of the Committee on Finance Subcommittee K, October 2, 2020, on the proposed P70 million budget of the Optical Media Board (OMB) for next year, asks the agency's functions with the obsolescence of DVDs and CDs. Drilon also questioned OMB's request for P5 million confidential fund and P8 million to buy personal protective equipment (PPE). OMB chairman Christian Natividad said the OMB is mandated to regulate the production, use, distribution, importation, and exportation of all forms of storage devices. Pursuant to that mandate, the board needs funds to gather intelligence information to enforce the OMB laws and buy PPE for its more than 100 personnel who inspect establishments. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)