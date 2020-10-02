Photo Release

October 2, 2020 DAP's, Cultural Agencies' Budget Hearing: Committee on Finance Subcommittee D Chairperson Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over Friday, October 2, 2020, a virtual hearing tackling the proposed budgets of the Development Academy of the Philippines amounting to P402.2 million and cultural agencies such as the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, P27.3 million; National Library of the Philippines, P153 million; National Historical Commission of the Philippines, P213.2 million; National Archives of the Philippines, P165.3 million; Cultural Center of the Philippines, P327.2 million; and Commission on Filipino Language, P72.9 million. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)